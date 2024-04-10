Alamos Gold (AGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2024 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$27.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.75.

4/1/2024 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.50.

3/28/2024 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Alamos Gold was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGI stock opened at C$20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

