Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $15.06 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,117,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,405,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,477,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

