Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a $156.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.05.

ALB stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

