Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 2,200 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,066 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,133,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.