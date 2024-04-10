Albion Financial Group UT Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,346. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

