Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,848. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

