Albion Financial Group UT Sells 124 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,202. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.32 and a 200-day moving average of $367.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.