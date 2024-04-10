Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.85 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $55.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00068639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,872,661 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

