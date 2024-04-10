Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $72.99

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $74.45. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 5,610,758 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

