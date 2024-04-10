Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.25. 3,767,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,507,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

