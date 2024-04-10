Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338,393 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 258,712 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Foot Locker worth $72,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 105.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FL opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

