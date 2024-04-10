Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $67.49 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Cboe Global Markets worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $179.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.30.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.