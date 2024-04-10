Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $72.16 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $72,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

