Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 361,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $69,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 94,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,550,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.91.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

