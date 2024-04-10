Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 157,973 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,973 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $69,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 58.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.