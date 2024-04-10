Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,720 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Spotify Technology worth $82,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.