Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 177,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $77,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.