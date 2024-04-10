Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.86% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

