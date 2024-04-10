Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 64,490 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,490 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $81,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.3 %

CBIZ stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

