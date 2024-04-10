Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 2,361,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

