Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.44

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 3580009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

