Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 6.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 287,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,133,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

