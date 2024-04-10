AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.45. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 27,778 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,826 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

