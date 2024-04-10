Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62. 302,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,786,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,270,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Altimmune by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

