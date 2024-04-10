Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $41.85. 2,030,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,640,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

