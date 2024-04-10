Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,077. The company has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.30. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 42.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.