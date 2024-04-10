Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 17070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.28.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

