Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $22.39. Ameresco shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 39,014 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

