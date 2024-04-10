Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.35. 16,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

