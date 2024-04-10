American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.38

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 73,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $213,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

