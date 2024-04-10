Ameriprise Financial (AMP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently:

4/10/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $437.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $392.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $437.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Ameriprise Financial is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

AMP stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.18. The stock had a trading volume of 249,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,572. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

