Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,860. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.