Analysts Offer Predictions for 2seventy bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for 2seventy bio in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

