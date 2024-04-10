Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $481.95

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.95.
Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MA opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $440.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.68. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $357.58 and a 52 week high of $490.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
