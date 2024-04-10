Analysts Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $20.00

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

