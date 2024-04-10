Analysts Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $20.00

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OceanFirst Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.