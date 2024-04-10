Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR):

4/9/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $752.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

