AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 3.2% Higher

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.22. 222,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 308,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

The firm has a market cap of $595.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

