Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 4.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 182,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,516,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Annexon Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

