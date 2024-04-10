ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

