Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.