Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 349,127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

