Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

