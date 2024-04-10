Argus Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

