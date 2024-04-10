Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

