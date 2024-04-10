Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 428,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 273,882 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.15.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.
The company has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
