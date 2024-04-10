Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 428,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 273,882 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.15.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

