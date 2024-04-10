ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 0.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 123.90 and last traded at 126.49. 1,905,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,208,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 87.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 83.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

