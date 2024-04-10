ARPA (ARPA) Price Reaches $0.0976 on Top Exchanges

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. ARPA has a market cap of $121.29 million and $79.51 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.10460474 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $89,988,083.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

