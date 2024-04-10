Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,870,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

AITX stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 42,925,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,183,586. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

