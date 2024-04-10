Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 80.1% in March

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,870,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %
AITX stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 42,925,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,183,586. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What are earnings reports?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.