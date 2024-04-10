Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.54

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 249211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Asana Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,733 shares of company stock worth $488,886. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

