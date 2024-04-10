ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $996.20 and last traded at $995.32. 346,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,204,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $979.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

